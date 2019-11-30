Gallery 'N Gifts' Dec. 6 First Friday will feature new works from our fine arts room artists.
Here's a sample of our holiday exhibition:
Tina Dille, a local artist who celebrates animals and just completed her Welcome to Tehachapi Bears on the utility box in front of the Gallery, will have two new pieces. Her original watercolor "The Scoundrel" depicts an animal form of the "Scrooge" reminding us to enjoy the spirit of Christmas.
"WaterPony" is an abstract rendering of a horse that embraces the wonders of nature.
Marti Howell, a longtime Tehachapi resident and artist, will display her new oil and oil pastel "Bison" and new watercolor "On the Hunt" fox painting. Howell's beautiful creations have been admired by many through the years.
Anna Dohnke will display her inventive creations of flow painting and polymer clay.
Always experimenting with new ideas, Dohnke gives us new ways of thinking of paintings.
Come join us from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 for a look at some beautiful new works of art and holiday cheer at Gallery 'N Gifts, 100 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Michelle Miller writes publicity for Gallery 'N' Gifts' Fine Arts Room.
