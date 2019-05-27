The Tehachapi Treasure Trove will feature Superbia, who are makers of wood rings and arrow head necklaces at the First Friday Fun Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. June 7.
Superbia is a delightful group of young men who create unique wood rings and arrowhead necklaces. The community is invited to come meet the artists, enjoy food and wine and listen to music by Art Larson on clarinet.
Superbia met at the Robotics Club at Tehachapi High School. They gained a sense of pride from their work and went on to experiment with wood and developed wood rings. They have been making the rings for about a year.
The rings are an alternative for folks who are allergic to metals. The rings they make are of two varieties: carved out of hardwood or layered veneer. The hardwood rings are initially cut with a hole cutter then drilled in the center and sanded to a smooth finish and size. The veneer rings are soaked and bent into shape then glued together and sanded to a smooth surface. The rings are then sealed with a durable finish. The group has also created arrowhead necklaces. All of the pieces are beautifully done.
Superbia originally was formed by Oden Dailo, Julian Romano and Andres PĨna. They were later joined by Adam Hansen. Dailo and Hansen are now college students, but remain in touch with the other two. Romano moved to Tehachapi with his family in 2013. He formerly lived in Hawaii. PĨna has lived in Tehachapi for four years after his family moved from Arvin. Both Romano and PĨna are seniors this year and hope to get jobs in the aerospace industry in Tehachapi.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be sure to stop by and see our collection of uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff. Remember we also carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with music and music related supplies. For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, please call 661-822-6794 or visit facebook.com/Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
