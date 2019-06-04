Join us at the Tehachapi Museum on Friday, June 7, for First Friday. A new exhibit on the Prohibition era will be opening celebrating the roaring '20s, a confluence of women's right to vote, the prohibition of alcohol and a booming economy. It’s just what the nation needed after the gloom of World War I.
In addition, Gene Stirm’s series of paintings titled “Lilac Houses” will be exhibited. He features three historic houses with their lilac bushes in full bloom, painted in an impressionist style. The houses are the Davis House on Curry Street, the Dennison House on D Street and the Errea House on Green Street. Other works of Stirm’s will be for sale during the evening.
Continuing exhibits feature the Tehachapi Mountain Wood Carvers, a collection of Pez dispensers, and the 50th Anniversary of the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
Refreshments will be served at First Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museums are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm. For more information, call the museum at 822-8152.
Charles White is a Tehachapi resident who volunteers with many local organizations to preserve and improve the quality of life in Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.