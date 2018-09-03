The September First Friday Fun Fest at Tehachapi Treasure Trove from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 will feature Betty Flores and Sherrie Harris.
Flores has been dabbling in art since she was able to draw in the dirt. Her sister, Harris, has been painting with watercolors for about 10 years. They are currently addicted to paint pour and have found innovative ways to combine pouring with traditional painting techniques. In addition, Flores is an accomplished potter.
Flores and Harris were born in Texas four years and three months apart. They were raised primarily in South Carolina after their father, a welder in the atomic energy business, was transferred there. The girls grew up with horse and ponies and, as a child, Flores trained and showed ponies while riding behind in a small cart that her father built. Flores continued to raise and breed horses and ponies after she moved to California at age 21. In California she worked as a pottery painter, owned a pet shop and then for 25 years worked in the entertainment industry acting, dancing, singing.
Harris worked for many years as an airline stewardess for American Airlines. During her service with American, she spent eight years flying military personnel in and out of Vietnam until the end of the war. During that time, she was stationed in Honolulu, where she started to work with watercolors and joined a watercolor painting group. She still prefers watercolor.
Both sisters were recently introduced to paint pour techniques and have done a number of interesting pieces combining and paint pour with mixed media and traditional painting techniques. They have also created some very unusual mixed media pieces. They currently live with their horses, ponies, donkey, dogs, cats, exotic chickens and parrots in Sand Canyon.
Come join us and have some food and wine while listening to Art Larson on clarinet. Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park.
Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays 11 to 4). Be sure to stop by and see our collection of uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff. Remember we carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with yarn, music and a jewelry studio. For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, please call 822-6794 or visit www.facebook.com/Tehachapitreasuretrove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
