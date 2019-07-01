For July First Friday, Tehachapi Treasure Trove will celebrate Christmas in July.
There will be a collection box for Toys For Tots to be gifted at a Christmas in July Party for local kids on July 16. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 6-12. All donors will receive a drawing ticket for the opportunity drawing to be held at that party. In addition, holiday artwork created by our artists will be on display. Come join us, bring a gift for the kids, meet our artists, enjoy food and wine and listen to music by Art Larsen on clarinet.
Toys For Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks. Toys For Tots began as a charitable effort in Los Angeles in 1947.
Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR, was inspired by his wife, Diane, when she tried to donate a homemade doll to a needy child, but couldn't find any organization to do so. At her suggestion, he gathered a group of local Marine reservists, who coordinated and collected some 5,000 toys for local children that year from collection bins placed outside of Warner Bros. movie theaters. Their efforts were so successful that, in 1948, Toys For Tots was launched as a national campaign.
All toys collected at the Treasure Trove will be donated to Tehachapi area children in need. We are pleased to participate in this worthwhile cause. Come, bring your donation, joint the fun and paint an ornament for our special tree. Donations for Toys For Tots can be dropped off at the Treasure Trove any time through July 10
First Friday will be celebrated at Tehachapi Treasure Trove from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, July 5. With our 50 plus vendors and artists, things are always changing at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and First Friday is an excellent time to come on in and check out our uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff, created by your friends and neighbors right here in Tehachapi.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). We also carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with, yarn, music and a jewelry studio.
For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794 or visit facebook.com/Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
