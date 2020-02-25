March is Women's History Month, which started in 1911 with March 8 designated as International Women’s Day. In 1979, schools in Sonoma came up with Women’s History Week, which became so popular around the country that it was recognized by the U.S. Congress by 1981; Congress officially changed the focus to the entire month in 1987.
Today, schools, groups and organizations hold celebrations and educational events to teach about women’s roles and contributions throughout history. Tehachapi Treasure Trove will celebrate Women's History on First Friday and throughout March.
For First Friday, March 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., Mel White and myself will display sculptures, pictures and articles related to women's history and women’s roles today. Come check out the many contributions women have made through the years, meet our artists, enjoy food, wine and music by Art Larsen on clarinet.
I have spent the last 25 years honoring and sculpting the divine feminine. Thirty thousand years ago until 3,000 years ago, the divine was considered feminine in many parts of the ancient world. Women recognized their strong connection to the earth, the moon and nature. The creator of that time was believed to be the great mother who was known by 1,000 different names in different places. Women recognized the connection between their body’s rhythms and the cycles of the moon. They understood that to live was to respect and honor the earth and all that lives thereon.
In later times, as life became more complicated, the Goddess and rituals also became more complex. In her book, “When God Was A Woman,” Merlin Stone details her extensive research on the history of the ancient Goddess cultures. My favorite subject to sculpture is Gaia or Earth Mother. The image resonated in my heart.
For the past 3,000 years, the paradigm has changed from feminine to masculine. Women have been treated as second-class citizens and often as property. The result of this change has been an increase in violence and the destruction of much of the earth's resources. If the earth is to survive for future generations, a balance must be obtained between the male and female paradigms. Today, the balance is slowly swinging to the feminine side with more women than ever entering politics, heading corporations and other important roles. Someday soon, the United States will have a woman president. Many other western nations have already made the swing.
With our 55-plus vendors and artists, things are always changing at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and First Friday is an excellent time to come on in and check out our uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff, created by your friends and neighbors right here in Tehachapi.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays 11 to 4). Remember we also carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with, yarn, music and a jewelry studio.
For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794 or visit facebook.com/Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
