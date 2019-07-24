For First Friday on Aug. 2, Tehachapi Treasure Trove will feature Alice Khteian of Lurifax Denim Designs. Khteian creates unique vests, jackets, skirts, purses and more from recycled jeans. She has recently rented space at the Treasure Trove to display her fun creations.
Born in Denmark, Khteian learned to sew as a child from her mother who helped her make most of her clothes as a teenager. She moved to the United States in 1976 and lived in several areas of Southern California before moving to Tehachapi in the 1980s. She has been working with recycled denim for a number of years. Starting with making teepees, Khteian then moved to women’s clothing. She has successfully sold her denim line at a variety of craft shows and now at the Treasure Trove.
First Friday will be celebrated at Tehachapi Treasure Trove on Friday evening, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. With our 50-plus vendors and artists, things are always changing at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and First Friday is an excellent time to come on in and check out our uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff, created by your friends and neighbors right here in Tehachapi. Join us to show meet Khteian and enjoy art, fun, food, wine, good conversation and music by the ever-popular Art Larson on clarinet.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Remember, we also carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with, yarn, music and a jewelry studio.
For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794 or visit facebook.com/Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
