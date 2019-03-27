First Friday in April at Tehachapi Treasure Trove will feature Catherine Hammons, glass painter, polymer clay artist and more. Hammons paints on glass creating beautiful glasses vases, sun catchers and more. She creates cute polymer clay animals which she uses to make fun earrings.
Come greet her, meet our artists and listen to music by Art Larson on clarinet and the Celtic band Mayde in Ireland. Taste a bite of food along with a nip of cider or wine. Enjoy the company of friends.
Raised in a crafty family, Hammons learned to crochet as soon as she could hold a needle. She also paints glass and other things like fabric and henna tattoos. She makes wire wrap jewelry and works with polymer clay. A published author, Hammons has several books listed on Amazon under the name Catherine Hemmerling. Her artistic talents are very diverse.
Born in Mountain View, Hammons moved to Bakersfield at age 6. She graduated from East Bakersfield High School and Cal State Bakersfield where she majored in English and electrical engineering. She has worked for a number of technical companies including T-Mobile, Microsoft and her current employer, Intertek, for whom she is a system data coordinator, building and coordinating data bases. In her words, she can “decorate and fix your computer.”
Married two years ago to David Hammons, they currently live in Rosamond, but previously lived in Tehachapi and hope to move back to Tehachapi soon. David is co-founder and drummer for the Celtic band Mayde in Ireland. The band will join Art Larsen playing at the Treasure Trove on First Friday.
First Friday will be celebrated at Tehachapi Treasure Trove on Friday evening, April 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. With our 50 plus vendors and artists, things are always changing at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and First Friday is an excellent time to come on in and check out our uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff, created by your friends and neighbors right here in Tehachapi.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Remember we also carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with, yarn, music and a jewelry studio.
For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794 or visit facebook.com/Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.