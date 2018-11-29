For First Friday in December, Tehachapi Treasure Trove will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 6 through 12. Then, get a wood ornament to decorate for our unique gridwall Holiday Tree.
The Treasure Trove will supply the ornaments and colored markers. The ornaments will be displayed in the store throughout December. All folks donating toys will also receive a raffle ticket for a 45-inch, flat-screen television and other great prizes.
Toys for Tots is a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.
All toys collected at the Treasure Trove will be donated to Tehachapi area children in need. We are pleased to participate in this worthwhile cause. Come, bring your donation, join the fun and paint an ornament for our special tree. Donations for Toys for Tots can be dropped off at the Treasure Trove any time until mid-December In addition, they can be dropped off at City Hall or the offices of Marty Pay Insurance Agency.
First Friday will be celebrated from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 at Tehachapi Treasure Trove. With our 50-plus vendors and artists, things are always changing at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and First Friday is an excellent time to come on in and check out our uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff, created by your friends and neighbors right here in Tehachapi. Join us to show your creativity, and enjoy art, fun, food, wine, good conversation and music by the ever-popular Art Larson on clarinet.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Remember we also carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with, yarn, music and a jewelry studio. For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794 or visit facebook.com/Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
