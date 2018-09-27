Watercolor artist extraordinaire Nancy Waldron is constantly working with new techniques and a variety of subject matter. She will be demonstrating some of her techniques at First Friday. Come support Waldron, listen to music by Art Larsen on clarinet, enjoy some food and wine.
First Friday Fun Fest is from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Born and raised in San Jose, Waldron moved to Tehachapi when she was transferred to Bakersfield with State Farm in 1998. At that time she and her husband purchased their house in Bear Valley Springs. She has been active in various art groups since she moved here. She has shown her work at Crossroads gallery and at The Treasure Trove as well as online.
Starting with tole painting and oils in the early 1980s, Waldron then moved to acrylics. After moving to Tehachapi, she became interested in watercolor. She initially studied with Dave Rhinehart and later with Susan Christensen and then Joan Skinner. She has traveled to take classes from many well-known artists in the United States and in Europe. Watercolor is her medium of choice.
“I am constantly thrilled by painting in watercolor," Waldron said. "It has helped me find my own path for expression. To be lost in or deeply moved by a beautiful painting nurtures creativity, and the effects created by watercolor is a rich source of that inspiration. I try to keep myself open all the time to new ideas. I like to learn new techniques, tackle different subject matter, and experiment with new color. It keeps me fresh, interested, and excited about painting."
Waldron has been teaching watercolor art in local workshops and says she loves to share her art experience with others and she learns from her students. She says that art is a lifetime endeavor of searching and learning. She has a class scheduled at the Treasure Trove on Oct. 27. The class will paint Hummingbirds and Cactus. Call 822-6794 for additional information.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays 11 to 4). Be sure to stop by and see our collection of uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff. Remember we carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with yarn, music and a jewelry studio. For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794 or visit www.facebook.com/Tehachapitreasuretrove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
