August First Friday at Tehachapi Treasure Trove will feature bead loom weaving with Susanna Monette. First Friday Fun Fest will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3.
Monette creates her own designs and uses a variety of loom types to create the desired effects. She will have on display several major projects using bead loom pieces, hand beaded pieces and dream catcher weaving as well as beaded accessories and dream catchers.
An appreciation of geometric design has enabled Monette to create unique designs using themes such as desert life, native animals and mother earth. She will display patterns and various loom types and demo weaving techniques. Folks are invited to come and weave a row or two on our community pieces.
Born and raised in suburban New York and Boston, Monette went to college in Wisconsin and spent 30 years in the Midwest. In the early '90s she started her westward journey and has lived in Nevada and Arizona before moving to California in 2006 to be near her son.
She has been experimenting with various art forms for the past 20 years or so. She has been actively involved in the Tehachapi art world since purchasing a home in California City in 2009. Monette currently displays earth based sculpture, tie dye clothing, dream catchers and bead work at the Treasure Trove where she is a working partner.
Come join us to say hit, try your hand at bead loom weaving, and have some food and wine while listening to Art Larson on clarinet. Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays 11 to 4).
Be sure to stop by and see our collection of uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff. Remember we carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with yarn, music and a jewelry studio. For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 661-822-6794 or visit www.facebook.com/Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
