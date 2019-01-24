For First Friday on Feb. 1, Tehachapi Treasure Trove will feature Ruthie Stockdale, maker of Ruthie’s Little Pretties. Stockdale specializes in working with swarovski crystals. Her jewelry sparkles whether under the sun or in lamp light. Her line includes earrings, bracelets, necklaces, anklets and charms.
Playing with jewelry since her teen years, Stockdale has been seriously making and selling jewelry since 2000 when she discovered swarvoski crystals. She is self-taught and has learned by trial and error what works for her. For several years, she sold jewelry at home parties. At one point, she worked in a hair salon where she created custom jewelry for customers while they were getting their hair done. Doing bead work is her passion. She has many pieces that would make wonderful gifts for someone special on Valentine's Day.
Born in Ontario, Canada, Stockdale moved to the United States with her family when she was 5. She became a naturalized citizen in 2001. After growing up in San Fernando Valley, she earned her living delivering Sparkletts and later as a heavy equipment operator. She has lived in San Diego, Los Angeles, Fresno and Las Vegas, not necessarily in that order. She moved to Tehachapi about seven months ago.
First Friday will be celebrated at Tehachapi Treasure Trove from 5 to 8 p.m. with our 50-plus vendors and artists. Things are always changing at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and First Friday is an excellent time to come on in and check out our uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff, created by your friends and neighbors right here in Tehachapi. Join us and meet Stockdale and enjoy art, fun, food, wine, good conversation and music by the ever-popular Art Larson on clarinet.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Remember, we also carry an extensive line of art supplies, and can be reached by calling 822-6794.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
