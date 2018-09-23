EMB Martial Arts has started a martial arts class for seniors. Bill Laninovich, the owner/instructor, has been telling me about it for more than a month.
“It’s low impact. That means we start wherever you are. If you can only do a little kick, start little. If you can get higher, do that. The idea is to improve a little at a time. Get in shape a little at a time. Stretch yourself a little at a time," he said.
I’m a 74-year-old guy, in no shape at all, going through all the aches and pains of growing old, and, frankly, not much of an athlete ― in fact I’m no athlete at all. Can’t even dance. Never even owned a truck.
“And if you ever get tired during the instruction, just stop. Get yourself a drink of water and rejoin the others when you’ve caught your breath. There’s no shame here,” Laninovich says. He is also quick to point out, “There are no limits here, either. If you work hard, have the desire, and are at it long enough, you can go all the way to Black Belt if you want to.”
The class meets at 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday and goes for about 50 minutes. I decided to attend.
First, let me tell you, I’ll be back.
Laninovich is a good instructor. He obviously knows his martial arts, but what makes him good is that he also knows his seniors. I found him easy to understand, measured in his approach (he goes slowly and respectfully), and works you at whatever pace you set for yourself.
“I don’t push anyone. You know what your body can do. You just go that far," he says.
What I found was that I did go as far as I could, but then pushed myself just a little further ―just enough to feel like I’d accomplished something. That’s a feeling us old guys, and maybe gals, too, don’t get very often.
We started with the martial arts amenities, stance and bowing, then went into the “battle ready” stance. During the jabs I found I had a balance problem. Barney, one of the other guys there, told me when he came five weeks ago it was because he had a balance problem. “It’s getting better," he told me.
So, I guess I look forward to mine getting better, too. We did the kicks and some more jabs, making sure our foot position was right. I learned how to breathe. And how to stop when I was tired ― felt winded, just went over, got a drink, puffed for a minute or two, then went back.
The last of the class was stretching, some standing, some sitting cross-legged. The sitting ― one leg forward, one back, grab your knee with the opposite hand ― was particularly agonizing. But to my surprise, I was able to kind of do it, and kind of straighten my back, and kind of look like a martial artist.
I’m home now writing this and my thighs hurt a little. Laninovich says I’ll be moving slowly tomorrow, which is OK. I’m glad I went and, Lord willing and muscles cooperating, I’ll go again. I urge senior men and women alike to take a shot at this. I spoke with Barney after the class for a moment. He’s a vet ― Army Infantry, 71.
“Started five weeks ago. When I came my lower back was deteriorating. Had to take liquid CBD for the pain. Since I started this and have been getting stronger, I I haven’t taken any in a couple weeks. And I’ve lost five pounds," he told me.
Laninovich charges $50 a month for two classes a week. Just show up, try it out, then come back if you find it anywhere near as beneficial as I found it. You can also call EMB Martial Arts, 151 N. Mill St., Suite F, at 900-8004 to learn more and visit their Facebook Page “EMB Martial Arts.” I hope I see you there.
Bill Kritlow lives in the area.
