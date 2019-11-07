Tomo-Kahni volunteers will host a Flintnapping Workshop with Gary Pickett from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. The workshop will be held at Red Rock Canyon State Park, weather permitting, or in the amphitheater if the weather is cold or wet inside the Visitor Center.
The workshop is designed to enhance the knowledge and appreciation for Native American tool making. Pickett will use the pressure flaking style of flintknapping.
The cost is $20 to participate, and $15 to take home a flintknapping kit. There is no cost for those who wish to attend and watch.
Participants are asked to wear long pants, closed-toed shoes, optional gloves and a hat if work is outside. Water and possible snacks will be provided.
Payment can be made upon arrival by either cash or check made out to Gary Pickett. RSVP is requested by Nov. 15 by calling Georgette Theotig at 822-4371 or by email at gtheotig@sbcglobal.net.
