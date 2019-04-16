Tehachapi High School's drama class is proud to present "Flowers for Algernon" starting May 2.
In the play, Charlie Gordon is the willing victim of a strange scientific experience which transforms him from being a likable simpleton into a genius. His success mirrors that of a mouse, Algernon, whose mental abilities were increased first. Eventually, Charlie's IQ expands even above the scientists who transformed him, but, then, Algernon’s behavior becomes erratic. What will happen to Charlie? Heartbreaking and beautiful, this play tells the story of a man in search of himself.
This play is free to the community. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 2, 3 and 4, at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. Please arrive 15 minutes before the play's start time as a courtesy to the actors and crew.
All performances will be held at Tehachapi High School. Park in front of the cafeteria and follow the signs.
Winning the NEBULA Award in 1959, "Flowers for Algernon" was originally written by Daniel Keyes and made into a play by David Rogers.
Lara Steinke is the drama director at Tehachapi High School.
