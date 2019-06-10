What would happen if you didn’t come home tonight? Imagine the pain your family would endure? Do they know your wishes or where to find all your personal and financial information?
Reserve your seat at a complementary Pre-Planning "Your Celebration of Life" seminar from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at The Woods Pavilion, where the five crucial decisions will be discussed. Lunch will be served by Catering at Mill Street Kitchen.
The best thing you can do for your family is to plan. The worst thing you can do, is nothing, especially when you have the power to ease that burden when that day comes.
This is a sensitive subject that many do not want to even think about. We understand. While your family has had the rug pulled out from under them, the financial stress can be minimized. Go Fund Me campaigns don’t always cover all the unexpected finances. They will be so distraught that they will not be able to focus on all the details; some they may have no clue about.
Pre-planning helps alleviate this additional stress, so your loved ones can focus on celebrating your legacy, your life, your way.
With limited seating, reserve your complementary seat today by calling 822-6897. (FD License #1405 CR License #277)
Sally Periman Lawrence is the office manager for Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
