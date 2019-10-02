The Tehachapi Friends of the Library is having its last book sale for 2019. And once again it is a 2-in-1 book sale with both antique and unique books and the really popular Bag Sale.
This is happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12, the same weekend as Tehachapi’s Apple Festival. There is a parking lot behind the library, with a gate into the library courtyard and the sale starts an hour before the festival.
These sales are a lot of work and the Friends of the Library always need help getting these sales set up (and taken down). So as an incentive, volunteers who work for at least two hours get access to the sale early. If you volunteer for two hours or more, there’s an early sale from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday just for volunteers. Volunteers are needed from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. to help set up, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to help put everything away.
Some of the books in the antique and unique book sale are: a partial set of Nancy Drew Mysteries (dates from 1931 to 1961), a 1949 1st edition of Elanor Roosevelt’s "This I Remember," a copy of Siecle de Louis XV, Histories Parliament DE Paris by Voltaire from 1854, I Accuse! by A German a 1915 1st edition, and a 1974 autographed copy of "Noel" by Charles Castle. As for the Bag Sale, you buy a bag for $3 and then get to fill it from the fresh inventory coming from all the donations given to the Friends of the Library by all the generous people of Tehachapi.
Keep in mind that this is the last Friends of the Library Book Sale before the holidays, so this could be a good opportunity to purchase gifts for book lovers you may know.
If you would like to volunteer, get in touch with the Friends of the Library by email at FOLTehachapi@gmail.com or call or text 750-2818.
Mark Fisher is a member of the Friends of the Library.
