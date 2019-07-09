All bunco players — and other lovers of fun — it’s time to warm up your throwing arm. The Friends of the Norbertine Canonesses of Tehachapi are preparing to receive you for another entertaining Bunco night at Triassic Vineyards on July 31.
Doors open at 5 p.m., providing ample time for players to browse the Norbertine store and participate in opportunity drawings, all while enjoying Triassic’s fine wines (for purchase, although non-alcoholic beverages will also be available). This will be followed by a delicious meal and dessert until the games begin.
The cost to participate is $25, and all proceeds go toward the construction of the Norbertine Canonesses’ new chapel. Even for those who have never played Bunco, the evening promises to be full of laughter and camaraderie.
As always, there will be prizes for winners in various categories and an opportunity draw. Reservations should be purchased in advance by calling Kathleen at 599-0755.
For more information about the Norbertine community here in Tehachapi, visit them on the web at norbertinesisters.org.
Mary Kay Waiss is a member of the Friends of the Norbertine Canonesses of Tehachapi.
