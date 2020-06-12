Cerro Coso Community College is proud to announce that the Kern Community College District has granted tenure to Peter Fulks, professor of administration of justice.
Fulks joined Cerro Coso as a full-time instructor in Tehachapi in 2016. Both of his parents were professors at Bakersfield College, so he grew up in the community college system. Fulks attended both Bakersfield College and Cerro Coso and earned an athletic scholarships to California Lutheran University where he earned a B.S. in criminal justice with Alpha Phi Sigma honors.
He followed his dream into law enforcement in a progressive department in Southern California, later receiving the MADD California Hero Award in 2013 and other accolades. Injured in the line of duty, he changed careers and pursued a master’s degree, where he studied the impacts of social media on high-profile law enforcement events. Here he found his true passion in education program development for social good.
For the last three and a half years, Fulks has been a leading faculty member in the development of the Incarcerated Student Education program at Cerro Coso, which has become a national leader in face-to-face prison higher education programs. Ultimately, Fulks is interested in the impacts of education as justice policy interventions for police training and rehabilitative programs. He not only serves as the department chair and professor of administration of justice, at Cerro Coso but is the director of public services overseeing police academies and advanced officer training. A Ph.D. candidate at Nova Southern University, Fulks is studying criminal justice with an emphasis in behavioral sciences.
Cerro Coso President Jill Board called the granting of tenure a “very big deal here at Cerro Coso.” She joined fellow administrators, faculty and staff to “acknowledge, celebrate and applaud their accomplishments,” at the May Meet and Greet held via Zoom.
“He has exceeded the toughest of standards,” Board said. “He has met the criteria for teaching excellence and is well deserving of the award.”
Natalie Dorrell is the director of public relations and institutional advancement for Cerro Coso Community College.
