Come to Kids Day at the Museum from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The 300 block of South Green Street between the Heritage Museum and the Errea House Museum will be closed to traffic and filled with activity booths and an antique vehicle display. Pick up your Scavenger Hunt instructions at the welcome booth and start your adventure.
You can pet the Windswept Ranch camel, pump a tune on a 102-year-old player piano, make a bird feeder for your feathered friends, create a beaded bracelet, paint rocks and color pictures, play games, sew a quilt square, watch honey bees in their hive, grind acorns, and win a prize. Admission and all activities are free.
This special day, presented by the Tehachapi Heritage League, is designed to entertain and teach while inspiring kids to develop an interest in local history. Young and old alike will find the displays and projects appealing.
Call Kids Day Coordinator Dixie Coutant at 599-1889 for further information.
