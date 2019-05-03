Mano Lujan, owner of Red House BBQ and The Shed, has joined in on supporting and celebrating National Mental Health Month, May of 2019, by helping Cornerstone Center for Counseling and Discipleship host a fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. May 19 at The Shed, 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
“This will be a time to speak openly to others about mental health, how it is associated to and with addictive behaviors, which leads to why we are working to open a counseling center here in Tehachapi,” said Joshua Pierce, pastor and founder of Cornerstone CCD
The importance of mental health, and its related issues such as addiction, has become so important that it has been taken up on a national platform.
“What a great opportunity to help out our community,” Lujan said. “Even though you might not need the help yourself, many of us know someone or will know someone who has a mental health issue and to be able to help bring light to this is invaluable for our community.”
Cornerstone CCD is on the forefront of helping those addicted and those with mental illness in Tehachapi and the Kern Country.
To that end, Pierce will be manning a booth in the parking lot of The Shed helping to aid others by addressing questions about the new center.
“It is time to address the boldness of negative reactions to mental illnesses, that have been around since the late 1940s as well as to inform others about the new counseling center that is slated to open here in Tehachapi,” Pierce said.
“So please stop by The Shed and let me help you understand what this month is focused on and what we are working to do to help others within our community,” Pierce added.
There are three ways to get more information visit the website at cornerstoneccd.com, email Pastor Pierce at joshua@CornerstoneCCD.org or call the office at 750-0439.
Kathleen Kline serves in public relations as a representative for Cornerstone.
