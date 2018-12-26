Gallery 'N' Gifts is featuring Larry McClain, the Gallery's resident wood carver, and some of his amazing, fanciful carvings for First Friday. Larry's carvings are often based on his love of books with themes set in science fiction and adventures of the mind or his long career in the U.S. Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam as a fighter pilot and test pilot at Edwards Air Force Base, retiring as a colonel.
Larry and his wife, Theresa, have lived in Tehachapi on their 93-acre ranch for many years. Larry spends time in his well-stocked wood carving shop when he and Theresa are not tending to their 93 acres.
Come and enjoy Larry's creations at Gallery 'N' Gifts on Jan. 4, First Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Gallery 'N' Gifts is located 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, call 822-6062.
Michelle Miller writes publicity for Gallery 'N' Gifts Fine Arts Room.
