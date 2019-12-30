Gallery 'N' Gifts' First Friday for Jan. 3 will feature artist Tommy Wakefield, photographer of beautiful landscapes.
Wakefield says of himself and his love of photography, "I grew up in a small tourist town in, South Haven, Mich., along Lake Michigan. I moved to California for college and have made this my home since graduating. I absolutely love the variety of seasons and landscapes that can be found here.
"My interest for photography started when I was only 12. I received my first camera when I was 13. It was a 4-megapixel Nikon Cookpix point and shoot. When I was in high school, my uncle gave me my first DSLR. Ever since then, I’ve been ceaselessly learning the art of photography and I feel like I'm only beginning to learn.
"My favorite photography is landscapes. I love capturing a whole moment with a time lapse and not limiting myself to just one frozen frame. It’s always been my passion to capture the ever changing canvas of creation."
Please join us at Gallery 'N' Gifts First Friday, 100 W Tehachapi Blvd., and enjoy Wakefield's wonderful photography from 5 to 8 p.m.
Michelle Miller is the fine art room vice president for Gallery 'N' Gifts.
