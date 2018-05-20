Gallery 'N' Gifts is now booking featured artists of the month for 2019 and 2020.
Our featured artists will have an article about them and their work in the local papers and on our Facebook page and a First Friday opening night reception in addition to hanging their work for sale in our gallery.
For more information and to book your month, call Michelle Miller at 661-972-2519.
Michelle Miller is the first vice president of TVAA.
