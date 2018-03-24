The Tehachapi Gandy Dancers enjoyed a four-day weekend of dance and camaraderie despite the rain, attended the 52nd Annual Bakersfield Fiesta and assisted the United Square Dancers Association of Kern County, also known as USDA, in hosting the event.
The USDA is comprised of the Gandy Dancers, along with the Joaquin Squares of Bakersfield, Mountain Squares of Frazier Mountain and the Bakersfield Rounders. Together, we made sure that all dancers attending had a great time despite the rainy afternoons and evenings.
More than 860 representatives of square dance and round dance clubs from not only California, but from other states as well, converged on the Kern County Fairgrounds for four days and nights of dancing. Five venues for different dancer experience levels were available, whether you were a square dancer or a round dancer.
Festivities kicked off Thursday evening with the Trail’s End Dance. Saturday night, the clubs in attendance came together for the Grand March of clubs dressed in their colors and one huge square dance and round dance party where at least 800 dancers were on the floor at the same time! Sunday morning saw dancers not wanting to call the Fiesta quite finished yet as they danced the morning hours away.
The 53rd Annual Bakersfield Fiesta will occur March 21-24, 2019, at the Kern County Fairgrounds. If you are a square dancer or a round dancer, mark your calendars to come out then and enjoy the festivities! For ticket information, visit the website at www.bakersfieldfiesta.com.
Brenda S. Johnston is a member of the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers, and works for the United States Air Force as a technical editor.
