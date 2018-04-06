Braving the elements of weather, the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers Square Dance Club hosted their Spring Fling. Representatives from the Mountain Squares of Frazier Park, the Bakersfield Rounders, and Aces & Deuces of Palmdale joined the Gandy Dancers for a great night of dancing and camaraderie.
Dale Hoppers provided outstanding calls as he moved throughout the square dancers, providing calls to such songs as “Something’s Happening Here,” “Oh Susie Q,” Rollin’ in my Sweet Baby’s Arms,” “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction,” and “Love Potion #9.”
Darrell Beck provided cueing to such songs as “Except for Monday” and a number of ballads for the round dancers with a number of waltzes thrown in for good measure.
The next dance the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers will host is the June Bug Dance at the Tehachapi Senior Citizen’s Center at 500 E. F St. on June 23. Darren Gallina will be calling; Darrell Beck will provide the cues. Come out and join us for another great night of dancing!
Brenda S. Johnston is a member of the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
