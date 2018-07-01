Cooler Tehachapi temperatures drew dancers from all over Kern County to come and enjoy a night of dancing during the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers Square Dance Club’s June Bug Dance.
Representatives from the Mountain Squares of Frazier Park and the Bakersfield Rounders, joined the Gandy Dancers for a great night of dancing and camaraderie.
Darren Gallina came from Lompoc to provide outstanding calls for the square dancers. Darrell Beck of Tehachapi provided cueing to a number of ballads and waltzes for the round dancers.
The next dance for the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers is the Dance Under the Starsfrom 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Tehachapi Skating Rink, 669 Tehachapi Blvd. Dick Hodnefeld of Simi Valley will be calling; Chuck and Doreene Ball of Ridgecrest will provide the cues. Come out and join us for great night of dancing under the stars!
Brenda S. Johnston is a member of the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
