Gary Michael Mazzola & Friends, with special guest Jerry Mulkins, are coming live to the beautiful Beekay Theatre Jan. 18.
Presented by Tehachapi Community Theatre and Mazzola Media, the concert's theme will be 70 Years of Words and Music.
Gary & Friends have played six concerts since 2013, including Night of the Crescent Moon, Get Back to Eden, Night to Remember, Mr. Moonlight and Red Shoes and Blue Mustard.
When it comes to exceptional songwriting, Mazzola is a local legend, according to Doug Jockinsen of TCT. Past concerts have all been standing room-only events.
Come hear the soulful blues, the rockabilly, the ballads, the pop tunes and the country-tinged melodies for which he is famous.
Also featured will be Suzaan Botha, violin; Amy Rodriguiz, stand-up bass; Bob Schetter, guitar; Maria Weir, bass guitar; Doug Jockinsen, cajon; Bob Buelin, guitar; and Dave Seymour, drums.
Tickets cost $25, and are available online at tctonstage.com. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The Beekay Theatre is located at 110 S. Green St.
For a taste of the musical celebration this concert promises to be, visit youtube.com/c/GaryMazzola.
