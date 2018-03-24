If you’ve been in Tehachapi any length of time, you probably recognize the name Gary Michael Mazzola” from sell-out-crowds at his BeeKay concerts to the many productions in Central Park.
Prior to Mazzola’s advanced entertainment work, he was a hairdresser for 16 years.
“It was there I learned to truly value women. I liked them and they seemed to like me,” Mazzola said.
The respect Mazzola has for women is one of the reasons he brought “Magnolias” back to TCT. “The loveliness of a woman isn’t just her physical appearance,” said Mazzola. “It’s the inward beauty she brings.”
He said the play focuses on female friendships and the amazing abilities of women to care and make things right.
In his youth, Mazzola fantasized about becoming a singer or a movie star, always having a desire to become a part of that world.
After hairdressing, he studied television production, and then began producing a variety of shows for both ABC and CBS. During this time, he developed advanced technical-production skills that would bring excellence to our TCT stage.
Friends and coworkers give us further insights into this talented man.
Annette Kirby, who played “Truvy” in the first "Steel Magnolias," said, “I loved being directed by Gary. Truvy was my first acting role and Gary displayed infinite patience for the ‘newbie.’"
Nick Altieri, the show's producer, said, “Gary’s one of those people who excels in just about every art form. He’s an amazing composer, singer, musician, technician, actor, artist and director. It’s a privilege to work with him.”
Ruthanne Jennings, playing Ouiser, said, “Gary is a strong and true artist who loves life. It shows in every aspect of his work. When he gives, it comes from a very deep and loving place.”
Janet-Ann Lund, playing Clairee, said, “I was in yoga class when Gary encouraged me to get involved with theater, so I just went for it. After two 10-minute plays, and a full production, I’m now thrilled to again be working with Gary in 'Magnolias.'”
Assistant director Chris Morales said, “Gary is an insightful, creative, gentle man who brings out the best in his actors. His direction on 'Magnolias' will steal your heart."
Emily Stults-Estrella, playing Shelby, said, “I was 16 when I met Gary and was always blown away by his talent."
Ali Whitlach, playing Annelle, said, “I have a favorite photo of Gary and me where we wore matching glasses. I have such a fond memory of our friendship when I remember him saying, “Look! We’re twins! Nobody can tell us apart!”
By now you realize Gary Michael Mazzola is a giver. He loves bringing joy and beauty into the lives of others and continues to work hard even though he suffers from Parkinson’s disease.
“Without my medication,” he said, “I basically can’t walk, but I continue the work not only for the love of it, but also to let others see that they don’t have to give up when life brings us setbacks.
"We can keep going forward with the gifts we’ve been given, and still see the good we can bring into the lives of others.”
TCT’s "Steel Magnolias" is produced by special arrangement with Dramatist’s Play Services, Inc. Tickets are available at Tehachapi Furniture or Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and online at www.tctonstage.com. Adults are $15; children under 12, $8. Seniors and active-duty military save $3 at the door only. Show times: Fridays/Saturdays 7:30 pm: April 13 and 14; 20 and 21, 27 and 28 and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. April 22 and 29. The performances are at the BeeKay Theater, 110 S. Green St., in downtown Tehachapi.
Dorothy McReynolds is chair of publicity for the Tehachapi Community Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.