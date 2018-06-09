Tehachapi Valley Arts Association's Chalk on the Walk for 2018 will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, in downtown Tehachapi.
The entry fee is $15 and includes 24 colorful chalks, a 4' x 4' sidewalk square and a 2018 Chalk on the Walk T-shirt. Deadline for T-shirt orders is 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.
Check in after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 in front of Gallery 'N' Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Prizes will be awarded for each of the six categories: grades 1-2; grades 3-4-5; grades 6-7-8; high school; adult; and family or group.
Check our website, www.galleryngifts.com for entry forms, additional information and photos of previous events. The 2018 event photos will be posted on our website and Facebook page, so be sure to send a link to your family and friends.
See you there!
Michelle Miller is the first vice president of TVAA.
