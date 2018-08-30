The time is almost here for our major fundraiser of the year for Have A Heart Humane Society. Saturday, Sept. 8 is Gone to the Dogs in Warrior Park.
We have told you about it for a long time now, and you know it will be a 5K fun run/walk and pet fest, complete with vendor booths, games, auctions, food, contests and entertainment! Registration for $30 is at 8:30 a.m. with a start at 9 a.m. So, I won’t nag you about that, except to say "try to come.” It helps fund our spay and neuter clinics, which are going strong and making a difference.
Be sure to have your pets spayed and neutered before they contribute to the overpopulation problem. It’s not their fault, it’s ours! But they are the ones who suffer. So when you avail yourself of our low-cost clinics, you can also get a chip, which will help you get your pet back if they get separated from your family. And at the clinic, they also get a rabies vaccine, which is essential for a license or in a community with a lot of wildlife. Sign up for clinics at Rescued Treasures- next to Radio Shack.
A huge thank you to everyone who came to our volunteer meeting. We met some new people and we hope they will become part of our Have A Heart family. We all have our jobs for the Sept. 8 event, and we can always use more help. If interested, call Naomie at 822-LOVE and sign up.
If you come to our Pet Fest, you will hear a band made up of Have A Heart volunteers. Our own Guy Martin will be playing a great guitar that was donated to us to help raise funds for the humane society. We are selling opportunity drawing tickets to win this fine guitar and its excellent case. We will only sell 40 tickets at $10 apiece, and the winner will be drawn after all 40 tickets are sold. The guitar has been appraised at more than $500 and has acoustic and electric capabilities. When you hear Martin play it, you’ll want it.
Give your pets a hug, and see you Sept. 8!
Ann Carroll is with Have A Heart Humane Society.
