The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Pops concert under the stars beginning at 7 p.m. July 4 at Coy Burnett Stadium on Tehachapi Boulevard.
The concert features show tunes, movie music, marches, patriotic songs, rock and light classical music. Bring your picnic basket and enjoy the music followed by the city of Tehachapi’s annual fireworks display.
This free event is sponsored by the city of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Unified School District and the Tehachapi Symphony. For more information, call 821-7511 or go to www.tehachapiorchestra.com.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
