Don't miss Tehachapi Community Theatre's next production, the award-winning musical Putnam County Spelling Bee!
Six misfit kids compete with the guidance of three misfit adults to win the coveted Bee Trophy. Who will be the winner?
Find out at the historic BeeKay Theatre for three weekends, beginning July 27 and running through Aug. 11. Friday and Saturday evenings performances are at 7:30; Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. All tickets are $18 and are available at Tehachapi Treasure Trove and Tehachapi Furniture or online at www.tctonline.com.
Special Note: This show is rated PG-13 for adult language and situations.
Shanan Harrell is with Tehachapi Community Theatre.
