There will be thrills, spills and lots of western action as the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association's Junior Rodeo season begins on the weekend of June 22 and 23.
Young cowboys and cowgirls from ages 1 to 20 years participate in any number of ranch style events. Roping and riding skills are displayed competitively as the young participants learn the skills and values associated with the western way of life. Points earned over the summer season are added up and a final Junior Rodeo event and awards ceremony will held in early September.
Bring your boots and hats and help cheer on these fine young western athletes. The events are free and grand entry starts at 9 a.m. at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center.
Water and light snacks are available from the cook shack.
Nick Smirnoff is with TMRA.
