Did you know you can see top-notch concerts at rock bottom prices? Many concerts are available if you join Bakersfield Community Concert Association for just $75.
The ticket entitles you to attend not only five concerts in Bakersfield, but four more are available to you in Lancaster. In addition, other California communities which have Concert Associations will honor the BCCA tickets.
Bakersfield concerts are held on Sunday afternoons at Harvey Auditorium. They vary from country to jazz to classical. The Lancaster concerts are just as varied and are performed at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center on Sunday afternoons.
Go online at www.bakersfieldcca.org to learn about the concerts for the new season. You may purchase a ticket, which will be mailed to you before the first concert on Sept. 22. You may also call Phyllis at 822-4340 for a brochure and membership application.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
