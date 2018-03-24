A big frenzy of online giving is coming on May 1, the first Tuesday in May, which is set aside as “One day to celebrate the giving spirit of Kern County.” But the giving can start as early as April 1.
It’s called Give Big Kern, and is a nonprofit strengthening program launched in 2016 by Kern Community Foundation. Give Big Kern provides an opportunity for all of Kern to come together as one community, raising unrestricted dollars and volunteer hours for Kern County’s nonprofits through online crowd funding and pledges on the website givebigkern.org.
“Give Big Kern is our gift to the nonprofit community,” said KCF President and CEO Kristen Beall. “In addition to raising dollars and attracting volunteer hours, it introduces scores of local nonprofits to important marketing and development skills, including fundraising the 21st century way: online. With the help of our dedicated sponsors, we are able to leverage resources and create an opportunity to bring the entire community together, supporting scores of truly remarkable organizations.”
Organizations based in or near Tehachapi that have registered to participate include Heritage Oak School, Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership Development, Have a Heart Humane Society, Pacific Waterfowl Rescue, Rising Star Riders, Equine Rescue Outakuntrol, and strong fundraiser year after year, Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue. Also participating are many agencies with countywide reach, including Tehachapi.
How it works
KCF, whose mission is “Growing Community and Growing Philanthropy,” pays for the easy-to-use givebigkern.org donation platform designed by technology partner GiveGab, which assists more than 70 other communities around the country with their giving days.
The donation portal goes live April 1 and stays open until May 2, one day after Giving Day. Donors go to givebigkern.org, search from among some 140 nonprofits registered to participate, and donate money or submit a pledge of volunteer hours directly to that nonprofit. The minimum donation is $5. GiveGab charges a small credit card processing fee per donation, but most donors cover this fee to ensure their entire donation goes to the charity they support.
KCF offers trainings and marketing materials (buttons, cards, posters, yard signs) completely free to participating nonprofits so they can promote the effort. It also awards cash prizes to the agency that raises the most dollars, engages the most donors, receives the most volunteer pledges, and so on.
What’s new in 2018?
• Billy the Give Big Goat is Give Big Kern’s official mascot. He has become very popular with his battle cry bleat to “Give B-i-i-i-g!”
• Fun partnerships with some local businesses — Gimmee Some Sugar Sweet Co., Sequoia Sandwich Co., Temblor Brewing Co., Papa Murphy’s Pizza — where sales of selected items between March 1 and May 1 generate money to help local agencies through Give Big Kern. (Go to givebigkern.org/info/events for details.)
• Meet & Greet the Nonprofits Day at California Living Museum on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will give the public an opportunity to learn about agencies participating in Give Big Kern so they can decide which agency they want to donate to. Children 12 and under get in free that day. Senior discounts and free admission to military/veterans with ID apply year-round.
• A Spanish-language page on givebigkern.org > Menu > ¿QUE ES GIVE BIG KERN? to educate Spanish-speaking potential donors how to Give “Grande” to their favorite nonprofits.
For more information, visit givebigkern.org or write to Kern Community Foundation’s Manager of Community Impact, Louis Medina, at Louis@kernfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.