The Tehachapi Resource Conservation District's annual native plant sale is underway and orders can now be taken online. Place your order to choose the plants you want. Some plants will be available for purchase the day of the sale on April 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More than 50 varieties of perennials, groundcovers, grasses, shrubs and trees will be offered this year. Many beautiful ground covers, shrubs and some trees are available. A complete list and photos can be found on the Tehachapi RCD website: TehachapiRCD.org. Orders can be taken on ine, with payment by card or PayPal. Order forms can also be found on the website TehachapiRCD.org, at the Community Service District's office and in the colorful mailbox in front of the RCD office and can be mailed in with a check for payment.
Even though we have had a wetter year, dry years can still occur and having beautiful California natives in your yard will help conserve water and bring color to your garden in the spring.
Pick up your ordered plants, or come see what is available for purchase that day, at the Tehachapi RCD office, 321 W. C St., by the corner of Mill and C streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the RCD office at 661-825-5400 or TehachapiRCD@gmail.com if you need more information.
The Tehachapi Resource Conservation District is a volunteer-based special district in the service of farmers, ranchers and the greater Tehachapi area residents and welcomes community interest and participation.
Cheryl Casdorph is with the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District.
