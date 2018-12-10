It can be hard to concentrate on doing exercises when you have a goat in your face, but people that came out on Saturday for goat yoga sessions didn’t seem to mind. In fact, the animals were the stars of the show.
Mullenax Ranch out of Tehachapi brought its California Goat Yoga program to the Kern County Museum on Saturday for several sessions, which were packed with people, many with minimal yoga experience. The ranch started offering goat yoga sessions this past summer.
Besides the sessions themselves, participants were able to get their photos taken with the goats — mostly young Nigerian dwarf goats, with some of the goats dressed up in Christmas outfits and all of them wearing sleigh bells.
If the opportunity presented itself during the sessions, participants were allowed to take their own selfies with the goats, or “goaties,” as participant Lynn Hetrick called them. Hetrick came with a couple friends to try out goat yoga for the first time.
“The goats are what drew me to it because I love animals. I used to have a pygmy goat when I was younger named Skipper,” she said. “I love their personalities, how they bounce around and everything. They’re the cutest things ever.”
Hetrick said she tried to get involved in a goat yoga session early this year but it had to be cancelled due to rain. When she heard about Saturday’s sessions, she was excited to give it another shot.
“It’s fabulous, especially for animal lovers,” she said.
For Jessica Janssen, her session wasn’t the first time she’s done goat yoga. She said she participated in one organized by a different organization in Bakersfield.
“It’s something fun and different,” she said. “(The goats) just wander around. Sometimes they come up and nibble on you. It’s just a fun way for people to come together and have some laughs.”
Helyn Reid was one of the first-timer participants on Saturday. While she said she’s not very experienced with yoga, she wanted to give it a try.
“I just thought I would try something new,” she said. “I love goats. I think they’re adorable
and funny. They do whatever they want. They’re free spirits.”
Mullenax Ranch is planning more goat yoga sessions in Bakersfield and Tehachapi in 2019
