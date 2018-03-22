A new church has started in Tehachapi — A City on a Hill Church — under the leadership of Pastor Michael Clark. It meets Sundays at 9:30 a.m. at 48771 W. Valley Blvd. here in Tehachapi. It’s the site of the old dance studio and before that, the roller rink. But since those good old days, some marvelous things have happened to that building, and one of them is the new church.
“This is a total work of the Lord. We’re waiting on Him for everything,” Pastor Clark told us. “We started as an evening home Bible Study back in June last year, the home graciously provided by dear friends. We then moved it to the Tehachapi Christian Store as a Sunday afternoon study. Around December last year we began to pray about moving the study into a full church setting. We looked at several places but only one made sense to us, the one we’re in now. But in December it looked like it wouldn’t be available — which was just as well. For a number of reasons we just weren’t ready. But by February this year we were, and as God has a way of doing. He opened up this beautifully renovated facility to us.”
Pastor Mike isn’t new to Tehachapi. In fact, this is the second church he founded here. The first was Calvary Chapel Tehachapi, which he pastored for about 12 years, a ministry that grew to a congregation of nearly 300, a radio ministry that aired on 100 stations worldwide, and a hands-on ministry that reached to Uganda, Africa. Two years ago, though, he stepped away from that ministry due to some personal issues, and since then has been waiting on the Lord to give him direction — direction he seems to have gotten.
“But this ministry isn’t about me. It’s never been about me. Unless the Lord is the builder, the laborers labor in vain," the pastor said. "About 35 of us came together on February 18th as a family of believers committed to the whole of God’s inerrant Word, to loving, supporting, and encouraging one another, and to being a blessing to ourselves and our community. We know God is at work here. The fact that we’re here attests to that. But we don’t know what the Lord has in mind for us yet, other than we remain true to Him, His word, and to one another. Of course, we want to see new faces, but we want them to come if they’re led to be here; that they’ve checked us out and feel God’s leading to join us.”
The natural question to ask next is: How do we check out A City on a Hill Church? The obvious way, of course, is to attend one of their services. But there are other ways, as well. Pastor Mike’s bible study messages, as well as his sermons, 33 so far, can be heard at cityonahillpodcast.podbean.com. Also, they have recently inaugurated a YouTube Channel (A City on a Hill Church) that has a few topical short video excerpts from his sermons, six to 10 minutes in length that you can watch there. Also, you can email any questions or concerns to coahpodcast@gmail.com and they will reply as soon as possible.
“We want people to come as they are, just like Jesus met people two thousand years ago, and know they are loved. We want them to meet Jesus here and hear His whole word. Here we go through scripture book by book, verse by verse, and allow the Spirit to touch us through His word. As a missionary church plant from Calvary Chapel Visalia, we are affiliated with the Calvary Chapel movement and our statement of faith is in concert with that. To state it simply, we are His people; committed to Him; waiting on Him; working for Him.”
Bill Kritlow attends A City on a Hill Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.