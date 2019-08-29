Have A Heart Humane Society's largest fundraiser of the year will feature a new location for the popular event.
The Gone to the Dogs 5k Fun Run and Pet Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, at Meadowbrook Park, 21750 Westwood Blvd., Golden Hills.
Kids, adults and well-behaved dogs on non-retractable leashes are invited to participate in the un-timed canine event and attend the Pet Festival for free.
According to Gina Christopher, Have a Heart chief financial officer/treasurer, the Pet Festival will feature vendors, both local and out-of-towners, selling pet-related and other wares. But most importantly, Have a Heart will offer free microchips for pets during the event.
"Anybody that brings their dog to the park, or a cat in a carrier, can get free microchips," Christopher said.
In addition to the 5k fun run/walk, there will be auctions, food, live music, opportunity drawings and entertainment to round out the event.
Said Christopher, "There is going to be games for children and games for dogs. It will be a fun day for families to come and bring their pets and enjoy the day."
Looking to adopt a pet? The Pet Festival will have lovable, furry friends looking for forever homes.
Registration for the run/walk will begin at 8 a.m., and will commence at 9 a.m. The fee is $30, and includes a wag bag and T-shirt for the first 100 registrants.
Said Christopher, "Our wag bags are awesome, and loaded with all kinds of pet goodies and other great stuff."
Proceeds will fund Have a Heart's spay and neuter clinics and adoption programs.
Registration can be done the day of the event, or online at haveahearthumanesociety.org. Registration forms are also available at Radio Shack and Rescued Treasures located at the north-west corner of Tucker and Highway 202.
For more information, contact haveaheart@bak.rr.com or call 822-5683.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.