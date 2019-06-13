The 3rd Annual Tehachapi Good News Club Family Picnic was held June 9 at Meadowbrook Park. Approximately 55 children, parents, grandparents and club volunteers attended. There was food, games and making of new friends.
We also honored Cappy Stephens, who founded the first Good News Club at a Tehachapi school. She inspired many others to do the same before going to be with Jesus on June 2, 2019.
This school year, 140 children were registered to attend Tehachapi's Good News Clubs and 20 adults from seven local churches volunteered every week. The clubs were held after school at Tompkins, Golden Hills and Cummings Valley elementaries, and Village at Tehachapi Apartments. Good News Clubs are not a TUSD activity, but are allowed under the Constitution and Supreme Court decision of 2001 to have equal access to public schools as an after-school program.
Good News Clubs are for children 6 to 12 years old. The weekly after-school clubs are 1 to 1 1/2 hours long. They consist of a Bible lesson and verse, songs, games, snacks and laughter. The children are provided opportunities to put their trust in Jesus Christ as Savior and be empowered by God's Word and Spirit to live a life that pleases God. The past four years we have had a float in the Tehachapi Christmas Parade.
Clubs have finished meeting this school year and will resume after Labor Day. If you would like information on volunteering at a school or starting a club at your home, contact Kathy Flynn at 823-1950.
Special thanks to Albertsons for juice boxes and water at the picnic.
Kathy Flynn is a volunteer of the Good News Clubs of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.