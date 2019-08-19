Volunteers with Tehachapi Good News Clubs are looking forward to this year’s club.
Good News Clubs are for children 5-12 years old. Clubs meet weekly after school for an hour to an hour and a half and consist of a Bible lesson and verse, songs, games, snacks and laughter. The children are provided opportunities to put their trust in Jesus Christ as Savior and be empowered by God's Word and Spirit to live a life that pleases God.
The Clubs are anticipated to restart on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Tompkins; Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Golden Hills; Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Cummings Valley; and Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Village at Tehachapi Apartments. Children in TUSD Child Care can attend the Good News Club at their school. Home schoolers are invited to join the Village at Tehachapi Club.
Registration forms can be obtained from volunteers handing them out around the school periphery a week or so before club starts, by emailing TehachapiGNC@gmail.com, or calling Carol Boyd 661-477-4353.
Kathy Flynn is with Tehachapi Good News Clubs.
