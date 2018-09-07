Musicians and vocalists are being sought to provide Christmas music for the third annual Tehachapi Creche Festival, which will be held Dec. 8 and 9.
In the past the festival has been favored with school and church choirs, soloists and a wide variety of instruments including harps, cello, bagpipes and hammered dulcimer, to name a few.
In addition to the inspiring Christmas music, this free community event, which is hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has on display beautiful (and sometimes whimsical) nativities from all around the world, as well as a live nativity, activities for children, and a community sing-along.
If you would like to provide music, display a nativity, be in the live nativity or just help out, contact Janet Vickers at 916-5778.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.