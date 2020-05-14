Gallery 'N' Gifts featured artist for June will be gourd artist John McCollum.
McCollum came to Quartz Hill in 2019 after 38 years in Hawaii. He is a member of the American Gourd Society and Hawaii Gourd Society. He has worked with gourds, wood and bamboo for 30 years and has been participating in galleries for the past six years also making hula implements for Halas, craft fairs, awards and special occasions.
McCollum was an art major in college and worked for an ad agency in Hawaii for 18 years as a designer and artist.
John said he "loves the desert and Native American art."
Come by the gallery when we reopen with shortened hours, Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to see McCollum's intriguing work. Sadly, no First Friday's for now.
Michelle Miller is the fine art room vice president for Gallery 'N' Gifts.
