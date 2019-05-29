Heritage Oak School: 7 p.m., Friday, June 7, Country Oaks Baptist Church
Inspire Charter School Tehachapi: Thursday, May 30 in Bakersfield
Monroe High School: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, Coy Burnett Stadium
Mojave River Academy: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, Redlands Bowl in Redlands
Tehachapi Adult School: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, Coy Burnett Stadium
Tehachapi High School: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, Coy Burnett Stadium
Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: Thursday, May 30, Fox Theater in Bakersfield
