Heritage Oak School: 7 p.m., Friday, June 7, Country Oaks Baptist Church

Inspire Charter School Tehachapi: Thursday, May 30 in Bakersfield

Monroe High School: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, Coy Burnett Stadium

Mojave River Academy: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, Redlands Bowl in Redlands

Tehachapi Adult School: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, Coy Burnett Stadium

Tehachapi High School: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, Coy Burnett Stadium

Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: Thursday, May 30, Fox Theater in Bakersfield