Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins; Chamber Directors Stephanie Garcia, Carolyn Wiles and Kellie Dudevoir; Chamber Ambassadors Tina Larson, Patrick Donahue, Daniela Peregrina, Sandra Honea, Mindy Martindale, Chris Hajj and Vanessa van der Keyl joined Bricmary Family Beauty Care Club for their grand opening/ribbon-cutting on Friday, July 26.
Bricmary Family Beauty Care Club is located at 20608 South St., Unit D. For more information, call 823-7007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.