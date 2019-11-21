Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins; Chamber Directors Stephanie Garcia, Jessica Davidson and Liz Trejo; Chamber Ambassadors Sandra Honea, Tina Larson and Carl Gehricke; along with Mayor Susan Wiggins and City Manager Greg Garrett joined Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation for their Grand Opening on Nov. 20.
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. is located at 401 S. Curry St. For more information, call 823-8383.
