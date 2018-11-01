Greater Tehachapi 4-H has enjoyed a very fun fall! We finished up last year’s projects by presenting them at the Kern County Fair. Almost all of our members participated so were able to showcase vegetables, chickens, dogs, pygmy goats, a lamb, beef cattle and a scarecrow.
Some of our favorite awards were largest tomato, first place in the poultry costume contest, first place in the “Spread the Word to the Herd” (beef cattle display) contest, and first place for our club scarecrow. We also won many class and showmanship ribbons/awards. We were proud to represent our club and our community!
You may have also seen us out and about at the Tractor Supply National 4-H week in October. We had an information booth, sold fall-themed gifts made by our arts and crafts project, and dusted off our public speaking skills by visiting with many members of the public about our club and our projects Thanks to all who stopped by and supported us!
Our October club meeting included a costume contest, and we’re looking forward to our winter meetings that are set to include some science/engineering guest speakers! Our projects are just getting started for this year and we’d love for you to join us!
If you’re age 5–18 and you’re interested in leadership, pygmy goats, poultry, baking, vegetable gardening, rabbits, beef cattle, or arts and crafts, come check us out!
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization and Greater Tehachapi 4-H is proud to be a part of the program that is developing our future community members and leaders!
You can find out more information by coming to a club meeting (the second Monday of each month at the Tehachapi Senior Center at 4:30 p.m.), checking us out on Facebook (greater.tehachapi4H), or going to the county website at http://cekern.ucanr.edu/Youth_Development.
Brystol Parsons is the secretary for the Greater Tehachapi 4-H Club. She was assisted in writing this by mom Juliann Parsons.
