The guitar is a versatile musical instrument. It can be used to play many styles of music, from classical to bluegrass, folk, rock jazz, blues, country and many others. Most of the time, it is heard either as a solo instrument or in a band accompanied by bass, drums, keyboards, strings, horns and more. Often, a band will have two guitarists, one playing rhythm and the other lead.
Then there is the guitar quartet — no bass, drums or keyboards, just four guitars. This configuration is not terribly unusual in the classical music world, but it certainly is in a band playing a wide variety of popular styles. A band like this could be called “revolutionary.”
On Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., Fiddlers Crossing will present The String Revolution at Mountain Bible Church, located at 630 Maple St., in Tehachapi.
The band consists of four Los Angeles-based professional virtuoso guitarists who create distinctive sounds with their instruments, including percussion, special effects, melodic grooves, bass lines and more.
Markus Illko is an Austrian-born award-winning classical guitarist who was nominated for the best soundtrack at the Sport Film Festival Palermo. He holds a master’s degree in music from the University of Music and Arts in Graz (Austria) and received the Price of Honor from the University of Music and Arts-Graz. He has also become known for his unusual yet strongly thematic film scores.
Music audiences around the world have seen Janet Robinʼs incredible guitar work as a former touring member of several bands, including Lindsey Buckingham, Meredith Brooks, Air Supply, Precious Metal and more. She is a student of the legendary Randy Rhoads and has been a professional musician for more than 30 years. In 2017, USA Guitar Player Magazine named her one of the “Top 50 Acoustic Guitar Players.” Guitar World Magazine has called her one of the “10 best female guitar players.”
Daniel Schwarz was born and raised in Zurich, Switzerland. He is an acclaimed musician with skills on electric, acoustic and slide guitars, as well as dobro, mandolin, banjo and harmonica. He’s also a successful songwriter and producer and a former staff writer for Warner/Chappell Music. His credits include contributions as a session player, producer and creative content manager on many music projects in various styles. In addition, he has extensive experience as head of music and producer for two major radio networks in Europe.
The fourth member, Art Zavala, Jr., is a native of the Los Angeles area indie music scene. With his captivating and melodic guitar style, he has performed with and/or produced many renowned LA area indie bands such as The Little Magic Band, Vista Point, Smiling Beth, Gabriel J. Villa, Jean Marie and many more. He is also known for his passion for writing, recording and producing other artists out of his own home studio, which doubles as a venue. Called The Up & Up, it specializes in hosting up and coming bands.
The String Revolution released their first EP, “Stringborn,” in 2016, which won them rave reviews and jam-packed shows. Their most recent CD, “Red Drops,” was released in 2019. The band’s cover version of “Billie Jean” reached the Top 10 Spotify LA Instrumental Charts, and their songs on Spotify have garnered more than two million plays. They have sold out several popular Los Angeles clubs, and have been featured at many music festivals while continuing to tour nationally and soon, internationally. In 2019, the band was invited to perform at the Grammy Museum in the prestigious American Express concert series.
On Feb. 21, Tehachapi will “join the revolution” — The String Revolution, that is!
For video examples, visit fiddlerscrossing.com or thestringrevolution.com.
Tickets may be purchased at Mountain Music, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture in Old Town, and Lucky’s Barbershop, or online at fiddlerscrossing.com. They can be reserved by calling 823-9994. Tickets to the concert are $25. Refreshments will be served. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
On the horizon: Grant Maloy Smith, John Batdorf, Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
