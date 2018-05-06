The Stallion Springs and Tehachapi Mountain 4H clubs attended Sectional Presentation Day April 28, 2018.
Sectional Presentation Day was hosted by Kern County this year. This rotates every year among Kern, Tulare, Kings, Inyo and Fresno counties.
We were lucky enough to have had the honor of having attendees from all of these counties come to Jefferson Middle School in Wasco for the event.
To participate at the Sectional Presentation Day, a club member must have qualified at the county level in early April. To qualify to go to the State Field Day in Sacramento June 2, you must receive a gold medal at the Sectional Presentation Day.
Everyone had a fun time presenting and are looking forward to the state competition.
Results are as follows:
Stallion Springs 4H
Brent Loyd (Age 9)- Demonstration, "Slime Time," Gold Medal
Moria Loyd (Age 13)- Interpretive Reading "Of Mice and Men," Gold Medal
Olivia Loyd (Age 12)- Interpretive Reading "Number the Stars," Gold Medal
Moria and Olivia Loyd- Illustration, "Are You My Mother?" Gold Medal
Tehachapi Mountain 4H
Cassie Smith (Age 13) Illustration, "What is Clerking and How to do it," Gold Medal
Olivia Loyd is the news reporter for Stallion Springs 4H Club.
